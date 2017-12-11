There is a large flock of wild turkeys currently hanging out in Chapman Camp. (Carolyn Grant file)

Turkey time in Kimberley

Large flocks of wild turkeys are being spotted in Kimberley again, with the area seeing most of the bird action being Upper Chapman Camp.

Populations of wild turkeys have been rising in the Kootenays for the past five years or so, last year prompting provincial government staff to ask Kimberley City Council to amend their ‘don’t feed the deer bylaw to include other species, including wild turkeys.

Wild turkeys are not native to western Canada. The only place in Canada where they are native is southern Ontario. All other populations have been introduced. In the Kootenays, turkeys were introduced to the Creston area in the 1960s and subsequently expanded throughout the region, according to information provided by the provincial government Minister of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources.

There are ecological concerns about any introduced species, since they can prey on species at risk, such as snakes, and compete for habitat with native grouse, at times causing grouse nest failure through egg dumping.

And, as is always the concern with wildlife in urban settings, well-meaning people feeding them can increase population sizes.

City of Kimberley CAO Scott Sommerville says that the City has not yet amended the deer bylaw to include other species, likely for two reasons.

One, the feeding bylaws are difficult to enforce, and secondly, because wildlife are a provincial responsibility, the City cannot just pass a bylaw around them.

“Because wildlife is a provincial jurisdiction, the bylaw has to go through the Inspector of Municipalities office in Victoria. The deer feeding bylaw had to go to the province.

“Certainly if Council directs staff to amend the bylaw, we can do so.”

Previous story
Homegrown donates

Just Posted

Site C dam goes ahead, cost up to $10.7 billion

Premier John Horgan approves completion of B.C.’s costliest project

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns for Two Nights in Cranbrook this January

Devotees of the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour will be pleased… Continue reading

Turkey time in Kimberley

Large flocks of wild turkeys are being spotted in Kimberley again, with… Continue reading

A big win over the Thunder Cats

JOSH LOCKHART The Kimberley Dynamiters had a lone game this weekend, a… Continue reading

Historic art restored at St. Eugene Church

The rejuvenation of a building of great historic and artistic significance continues at Aq’am.

News recap: Kimberley

Watch: A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

Emergency response ‘well executed’ in B.C. carbon monoxide poisoning

Emergency Health Services talks about how first responders dealt with this ‘mass casualty event’

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

Firefighters protect seaside California towns as blaze rages

A flare-up on the western edge of Southern California’s largest and most destructive wildfire sent residents fleeing Sunday

Putin declares victory on visit to air base in Syria

Declaring a victory in Syria, Putin on Monday visited a Russian military air base in the country and announced a partial pullout of Russian forces from the Mideast nation.

Pipe bomb explodes in NYC subway

Pipe bomb strapped to man explodes in NYC subway, injuring 4

Toronto FC to hold victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Toronto FC to hold downtown victory parade following MLS Cup championship

Canada’s only commercial spaceport hopes to launch 12 rockets per year

Nova Scotia’s rocket launch site hopes to eventually host 12 launches per year

‘Big Little Lies’ lead Golden Globes

The nominees were announced from Beverly Hills after still-burning fires ravaged Southern California for the past week.

Most Read

  • Turkey time in Kimberley

    Large flocks of wild turkeys are being spotted in Kimberley again, with…