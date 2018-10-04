Nannie Flim (left) and Eve Reinarz (right) reliving the day they first met on the steps of the Kimberley Civic Centre. (Submitted file).

‘Twisted sisters’ reunite in Kimberley after 45 years

European friends who met in Kimberley 45 years ago return to their meeting place.

45 years ago Eve Reinarz and Nannie Flim met on the steps of the Kimberley Civic Centre at the April Wine concert.

Last week they celebrated 45 years of friendship by coming to the very place where they first met.

Reinarz’ family owns a ranch in Wasa. She and her family immigrated to Kimberley when she was in high school. She spent her summers at the ranch horseback riding, swimming at the beach and doing all kinds of things that Kimberley folk do. Both Reinarz and Flim were born and raised in Europe.

Reinarz was outside at the April Wine concert when she came across a lonely looking Nannie Flim on the front steps.

“I was on the front steps of the arena and I just asked this girl (Reinarz) what time it was,” said Flim. “I noticed that she had a funny accent, like mine, and we got to talking. That was 45 years ago and also the last time I visited Kimberley.”

The duo have been best friends ever since. They spent that summer together at the ranch, in Kimberley and exploring the surrounding area.

“I have tears in my eyes just thinking about it,” Flim said, reliving her first experience in Kimberley. “Kimberley and Wasa had such a big impact on my life.

“I had never seen mountains like that before – the most beautiful place. It was so intense, I was overwhelmed with this feeling of independence and appreciation.”

Flim had come to Kimberley to visit her father’s cousin, Kees Scheffer. Scheffer and Flim’s father (Herman Flim) met during the resistance in World War II, where Herman would ultimately save Scheffer by disguising him as a dutch resident.

“They put wooden shoes on him and taught him to say one thing, ‘good morning’,” laughed Flim. She went on to say that her father and Scheffer had a similar bond to that of her and Reinarz.

“So my father came to visit Kees and I stayed with them, but I wanted to see more,” said Flim. “I went alone to that April Wine concert and when I met Eve she took me out of my bubble. We had the most amazing summer.

“We’ve been talking a lot about it and trying to unravel what was so special for me. I think the biggest thing was that I not only gained a best friend but also my independence.”

Film still lives in Holland, where she grew up, while Reinarz now lives in Nanaimo, B.C.. The two often visit each other, chat on the phone, and at one time were pen pals. They decided that for their 45th year of friendship they would book a flight to Kimberley to relive the magic of their past and youth.

“We have always had this special bond,” said Reinarz. “We are always laughing and joking and having a great time.”

“We’re like sisters,” said Flim.

“Twisted sisters,” laughed Reinarz.

“Kimberley holds such a special place in my heart,” Flim said with her hands at her chest, as if in prayer. “I instantly remember why I fell in love with this place.”

 

Previous story
Books for Kids is Right Around the Corner

Just Posted

‘Twisted sisters’ reunite in Kimberley after 45 years

European friends who met in Kimberley 45 years ago return to their meeting place.

Youth to benefit from continued support

Columbia Basin Trust renews Basin Youth Network for three years with $5 million.

Kimberley Alpine Resort wins Resort of the Year at Goldie Awards

Donna Briggs and Lloyd Steeves won Volunteers of the Year.

Books for Kids is Right Around the Corner

For the Bulletin Kimberley, B.C. Reading matters! At the Columbia Basin Alliance… Continue reading

Selkirk Bantam Girls Volleyball win home tournament

Congratulations to Selkirk’s Bantam Girls Volleyball team for winning their home tournament,… Continue reading

VIDEO: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Jens Lindemann was en route to B.C. for a concert, but was one of thousands who got stuck in Alberta

2020 Memorial Cup to be held in Kelowna

Kelowna will officially host the hockey event

Cops had told B.C. murder victim: ‘Someone’s going to get shot because of you’

Abbotsford Police kept close eye on Varinderpal Gill before his killing in Mission

GOP, Dems battle over FBI’s secret Kavanaugh report

Republicans say FBI found ‘no hint of misconduct,’ Demos accuse White House of restricting probe

B.C. pot dispensary landlord must pay $96,000 in fines: judge

A medical marijuana dispensary was ticketed 227 times.

Police set up tip line for possible election fraud victims in Surrey

RCMP says it’s only received ‘third-party’ allegations so far

Still ‘a long way to go’ in Canada Post contract dispute, union says

Rural workers say they don’t have a lot of options

Indigenous children still being treated unequally by provinces: advocate

Issue arose during hearings into Canada’s missing and murdered women

Future uncertain for long-standing Vancouver pot shops after legalization

All the existing pot shops in Vancouver are ostensibly medical cannabis dispensaries

Most Read