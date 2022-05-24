Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Margaret Westrup (centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Margaret Westrup (centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring her on the celebration of her 100th birthday.

Two Cranbrook centenarians honoured

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary presented Edith Rose and Margaret Westrup with bouquets of roses and certificates of appreciation for their 100th birthdays.

Jean Lees, (right) President of the Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary and Director Dianne Camilli (left) presented Edith Rose (above, centre) and Margaret Westrup (below, centre) with a bouquet of roses and a certificate of appreciation honoring them on the celebration of their 100th birthdays. Both ladies are long-time residents of Cranbrook and both individuals have been active in and contributed to this community.

Edith was elected and served as President (three terms) of the CHCA and Margaret was elected and served as Treasurer of the CHCA for many years. Both of these ladies were instrumental in the establishment and maintenance of this very successful organization that has contributed $6,766,000. toward the purchase of equipment for the EKRH and the Dr. F. W. Green Memorial Home, over the last 20 years. (Photos courtesy CHCA)

 

Edith Rose and Margaret Westrup

Previous story
Former resident looking for land near Kimberley to set up animal shelter

Just Posted

Kimberley Alpine Resort provides update on the rebuild project of their Northstar Chairlift which was rendered inoperable by an arsonist on opening day last season. KAR photo.
KAR provides update on repair to arson-damaged chairlift

Ron James returns to Key City Theatre on June 10. Facebook file
Know it all: Kimberley/Cranbrook things to do

Symphony on the Mountain returns to Kimberley this July. Bulletin File.
Symphony on the Mountain set for July 8-9

x
LETTER: Parking at EK Regional Hospital