Two Quilts of Valour presented

Cindy Postnikoff, EastKootenay representative for Quilts of Valour, had the honour of presenting two quilts to veterans recently.

“It was an absolute honour and privilege to present 99 year old Private Weldon Stringer, Ret’d with a Quilt of Valour. Weldon signed up with the Canadian Army in 1943. He served in WWII hauling ammo to the front lines. We thank you Weldon for your honourable and faithful service to us all,” she said.

The beautiful quilt was made by Deidre Gold. Thank you Deidre!

Next up was Nicki Cullum.

“It was such a pleasure to present a Quilt of Valour to Leading Airwoman Nicki Cullum, Ret’d. Not only is Nicki a 5th generation Royal Canadian Air Force Veteran but her daughter also served which makes her a 6th generation Air Force personnel! Nicki’s great grandfather served in the Boer War and her grandfather was at Vimy Ridge. Lots of service in this family. We “thank you all.”

“The beautiful quilt was made by Tanis Rye and quilted by Pat Halbauer. Thank you Ladies!”