Ugly Sweater Run raises funds for Kimberley Food Bank

The Ugly Sweater Run raised $2300 in cash and cheques along with $596 in food for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Jim Webster file

110 people, dressed in their finest sweaters, came out to the 2021 edition of Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Walk or Run, in support of Kimberley’s Helping Hands Food bank. In addition to bags of non-perishable food items $2300 was raised exceeding the previous high set in 2019.

Thanks to a generous donation by Save-On Foods, the Food Bank volunteers were able to serve everyone hot dogs and hot chocolate at the finish.

It was a great community event with everyone happy to be able to get out and do an activity with others.. a special thanks to all the on the day volunteers, the cookie bakers and the Kootenay Orienteering and Trail Running Club.

Jim Webster & Tina Slunt.