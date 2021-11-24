Ugly Sweater Run raises funds for Kimberley Food Bank

The Ugly Sweater Run raised $2300 in cash and cheques along with $596 in food for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Jim Webster fileThe Ugly Sweater Run raised $2300 in cash and cheques along with $596 in food for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Jim Webster file
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x

110 people, dressed in their finest sweaters, came out to the 2021 edition of Kimberley’s Ugly Sweater Walk or Run, in support of Kimberley’s Helping Hands Food bank. In addition to bags of non-perishable food items $2300 was raised exceeding the previous high set in 2019.

Thanks to a generous donation by Save-On Foods, the Food Bank volunteers were able to serve everyone hot dogs and hot chocolate at the finish.

It was a great community event with everyone happy to be able to get out and do an activity with others.. a special thanks to all the on the day volunteers, the cookie bakers and the Kootenay Orienteering and Trail Running Club.

Jim Webster & Tina Slunt.

Previous story
Garage sale to support First Saturdays at Centre 64 this Saturday

Just Posted

The Ugly Sweater Run raised $2300 in cash and cheques along with $596 in food for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank. Jim Webster file
Ugly Sweater Run raises funds for Kimberley Food Bank

Join the Symphony of the Kootenays for Rejoice! at Key City Theatre on Saturday, 27 November 2021
Know It All: Christmas season offerings

Chief Joe Pierre and CAO Carl Ninine of the ʔaq̓am Community facilitated Ktunaxa Nation flag-raising ceremonies at Purcell Golf and Purcell Preschool. In attendance were Duncan MacLeod (Purcell Collegiate CEO/Head of School), Jaret Thompson (Purcell Collegiate Board Chair), Arthur Luk (Purcell Collegiate Director), Simon Jones (Purcell Golf Director of Golf), and Cheryl Anderson (Purcell Preschool Manager)
Ktunaxa flag raised at Purcell International Education in Kimberley

Garage sale this Saturday at Centre 64. Bulletin file
Garage sale to support First Saturdays at Centre 64 this Saturday