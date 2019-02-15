Upcoming Chamber events in Kimberley

The Kimberley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Chamber Week (Feb. 20-24) with a special event on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

Chamber member Karen Rempel says you can learn more about how the BC Chamber is driving business advocacy, key issues affecting BC businesses and more about the Chamber member benefits that are available.

The event will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Paper and Cup in Kimberley’s Platzl. There will be a casual meet and greet with short presentations from several special guests. Light snacks, coffee and tea will be provided.

Anyone is welcome to attend, and those wishing to do so can RSVP online at the Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce website or by emailing info@kimberleychamber.com

RELATED: Kimberley Chamber of Commerce update

Special guests include Dan Baxter, Joan Isac, Ramon Solinas and Cora Tschetters.

Dan Baxter, who is the Director of Policy Development, Government and Stakeholder Relations for the BC Chamber of Commerce, will review the BC Chamber network’s policy work relative to issues in the region and provide insight into advocacy efforts leading up to the results of the February 19 Provincial Budget.

Joan Isac, who is the Director of Member Relations for the BC Chamber of Commerce, will review member benefits that are available to all members of the Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce with a specific focus on legal consultation and access to student talent for your business.

Ramon Solinas of the Chamber Group Insurance Plan will review the Chamber employee benefit plan for small businesses; a comprehensive health insurance plan designed to fit any budget.

Cora Tschetters of Haddad Financial Services is the local Chamber plan representative and will assist you if you’re interested in getting a quote for your business.

The Kimberley Chamber will also be hosting a ‘business beers’ event on the last Wednesday of every month. This month it will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27 at the Kimberley Elks Club.

Rempel says it is a casual drop-in evening for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to socialize and connect and have a good time.


