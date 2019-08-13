Upcoming workshops hosted by Wildsight

Wild sight has a number of informative workshops coming up in the next few weeks, where you can learn about composting, seed saving and more.

On Wednesday, August 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Kimberley Community Garden, Nadine Rake, the Zero Journey blogger will cover the basics of composting: how to set up a bin, ways to properly work and maintain the pile while not attracting wildlife, and how to use your compost soil. There will be an opportunity to pick up some troubleshooting tips, answer questions, dig into some composted soil, and go home with a compost booster of local worms.

Then on August 30 from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m., at the Kimberley Community Garden and the Kimberley Public Library, James and Sharon from the Kootenay Society for Sustainable Living will be discussing the importance of seeds, why they recommend open pollinated and heirloom seeds, crop adaptation and acclimatization.

The workshop starts in the Kimberley Community Garden at 5:30 pm for a hands on demonstration of harvesting grain and seed crops using threshing and winnowing techniques. Participants will have the opportunity to try these techniques under the guidance of James and Sharon.

There will be a short 15 minute transition time as the workshop moves to the Kimbelrey Public Library where drinks and food will be waiting! Here, participants will be introduced to the seed library and learn about; the difference between annuals and biennials, saving dry/wet weeds, when fermentation is needed and proper storage techniques.

The workshop concludes at 7:45 pm with a seed pack giveaway.

Both workshops are $15 per person each, with $5 off for an additional person.

You can register here.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
