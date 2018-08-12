Updated Nature Park Trail Guide now available

The Kimberley Nature Park Society has published the fifth edition of its popular guide to the trails and natural features of BC’s largest municipal park. The cover of the new edition of the trail guide features a pine marten photo taken in the nature park by local wildlife photographer Larry Tooze. The guide includes an updated map showing a number of new trails, and the overall look and feel has been simplified with a cleaner, less-cluttered approach. In addition, some of the background information previously found in the guide has been moved to the new KNPS webpage at www.kimberleynaturepark.ca.

The guide was made possible by generous grants from the Columbia Basin Trust, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation and the Kimberley Alpine Resort Summit Fund. Big Magic Design worked closely with the KNPS committee on the design and layout, and Rocky Mountain Office Solutions did the printing. The guide is available for $5 at a number of local businesses and the Tourism Kimberley Visitor Centre. Sales of the guide are an important part of the nature park society’s fund-raising efforts – proceeds help pay for the maintenance of trails and signs as well as other park programs.