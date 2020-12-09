Making the donation on behalf of the USW Local 1-405 are from left to right socially distant are: (l to R) Jen Neil, Sheri Haarstad, Michelle Strickland all employees at East Kootenay Community Credit Union in Cranbrook and receiving the donation on behalf of the Cranbrook Food Bank are Tracie Rallison and Gerry Oviatt. File submitted

USW Local 1-405 Annual Food Bank donations

The United Steelworkers are proud to be community members first and foremost and want everyone within our communities to have access to the essentials, says Grant Farquhar of the union.

“Our members that work for the City of Kimberley, Kimberley Alpine Resort, Trickle Creek Lodge and Kootenay Savings Credit Union contribute directly to the Humanity Fund from their earnings. Members who work in the Cranbrook area do the same. The Humanity Fund in this time of COVID-19 has been providing funding when possible throughout the year however this is the annual Christmas Season donation. The members at these places of employment and all of us at USW Local 1-405 wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“During this pandemic, the members, and representatives of USW 1-405 hope everyone will remain safe and healthy and we believe that this too shall end. In the meantime, please take care of yourselves and your communities, stay safe everyone.”

Kimberley Food Recovery Project surpasses 100,000 pounds of food collected

