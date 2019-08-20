Vertical dance performance in Kimberley, Labour Day weekend

CAROLYN GRANT

On Saturday, August 31, Sunday September 2 and Monday, September 2, Bird Soul Productions presents Butterfly, a vertical dance performance with Trina Rasmuson.

Rasmuson has performed her innovative vertical dance in Kimberley before, and this time she will be performing in the Canada Post parking lot behind the Platzl. Performances are at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday and 1 p.m .only on the Monday. Admission is by donation, with $10 suggested. The performance is outside, so bring a chair and some sun screen and enjoy. Parking will be limited so you are asked to walk or bike if possible.

Rasmuson describes Butterfly as being meant to provoke re3flection on our deepest questions. Who are we? Why are / Where do we belong? the poets Rumi and Charles Bukowski are combined with solo voice, electronica and found beat music for the score.

“All butterflies move through stages- awkward, haunting, beautiful, driven and dying. As we watch, the butterfly allows each of us to reflect on beauty, fragility and our own wandering path. Flipping, spinning or delicately crawling, the butterfly will float through the air and cling to the wall. Through each movement and the dance itself, we will, perhaps, be able to catch glimpses of our own answers.”

Rasmuson has been a dancer and choreographer for over 20 years.

Vertical Dance combines the artistry of contemporary dance with the technical aspects of climbing and rappelling to create a captivating visceral experience called Vertical Dance. It explores the relationship between movement and gravity, usually high above the ground suspended against a cliff or wall.