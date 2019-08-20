Vertical dance performance in Kimberley, Labour Day weekend

CAROLYN GRANT

On Saturday, August 31, Sunday September 2 and Monday, September 2, Bird Soul Productions presents Butterfly, a vertical dance performance with Trina Rasmuson.

Rasmuson has performed her innovative vertical dance in Kimberley before, and this time she will be performing in the Canada Post parking lot behind the Platzl. Performances are at 1 p.m and 7 p.m. on the Saturday and Sunday and 1 p.m .only on the Monday. Admission is by donation, with $10 suggested. The performance is outside, so bring a chair and some sun screen and enjoy. Parking will be limited so you are asked to walk or bike if possible.

Rasmuson describes Butterfly as being meant to provoke re3flection on our deepest questions. Who are we? Why are / Where do we belong? the poets Rumi and Charles Bukowski are combined with solo voice, electronica and found beat music for the score.

“All butterflies move through stages- awkward, haunting, beautiful, driven and dying. As we watch, the butterfly allows each of us to reflect on beauty, fragility and our own wandering path. Flipping, spinning or delicately crawling, the butterfly will float through the air and cling to the wall. Through each movement and the dance itself, we will, perhaps, be able to catch glimpses of our own answers.”

Rasmuson has been a dancer and choreographer for over 20 years.

Vertical Dance combines the artistry of contemporary dance with the technical aspects of climbing and rappelling to create a captivating visceral experience called Vertical Dance. It explores the relationship between movement and gravity, usually high above the ground suspended against a cliff or wall.

Previous story
New accessible doors at Kimberley Civic Centre

Just Posted

Vertical dance performance in Kimberley, Labour Day weekend

CAROLYN GRANT On Saturday, August 31, Sunday September 2 and Monday, September… Continue reading

KSSC swimmers qualify for provincials at the Kootenay Regional Swim Meet

Three Kimberley swimmers will move on to the provincial competition.

Fun for kids and adult comedy to close Kaleidoscope

MIKE REDFERN For the Bulletin The Kimberley Kaleidoscope 2019 arts festival taking… Continue reading

East Kootenay Save On Foods stores fundraise for Angel Flight East Kootenay

Kimberley, Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie, Sparwood and Golden stores join together with a goal of $12,000

Tall Pines neighbourhood in Kimberley working towards FireSmart certification

The Tall Pines Strata Council has asked the City for a covenant exemption to remove 13 hazardous trees

Disney Plus to launch in Canada in November

Analysts say latest streaming service may escalate cord cutting

B.C. manhunt suspects left cellphone video before they died: family

Family member says Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky recorded final wishes

Okanagan bus driver assaulted for asking patron not to smoke

59-year-old in hospital with non-life threatening injuries

UPDATE: Telus to issue bill credits to email service customers affected by outage

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

Larger operating areas seen as threat by cab companies

Two hiking families team up to extinguish fire in B.C. backcountry

Children and their parents worked for three hours to ensure safety of the popular hiking region

Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

Police are recommending charges against a 22-year-old Vancouver man

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Unseasonable snow forces campers out of northeastern B.C. provincial park

Storm brought as much as 35 centimetres of snow to the Fort Nelson, Muncho Lake Park-Stone Mountain Park

Most Read