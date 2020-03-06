VIDEO: Science Fair at the Kimberley Independent School

The Kimberley Independent School had their annual science fair on Wednesday, Mar. 5 and Ms. Jamiee Beaupre’s grade 2-3 class welcomed the Bulletin in to see the fruits of their labour.

WATCH:

“It’s a great day, one of my favourite days of the school year,” Beaupre said. “It’s really nice to see all of the hard work the kids into planning their projects.”

She added that her class has been focusing their attention on the scientific method for the past few months and began focusing on the science fair itself about three weeks ago. The students did some preparations in school and learned what was expected of them before taking a planning package home and getting to work.

“It’s my favourite day because I get to see all of the hard work come back to school and the kids present their projects and they really show their bravery and their public speaking.”

The Kindergarten through grade six classes were presenting on Wednesday with the pre-K students coming around to observe and take it all in and then they set up booths in the gym in the afternoon for a science-in-the-community type afternoon.


