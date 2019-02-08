Photo courtesy Wildsight.

Vigil in Kimberley for lost caribou herd

With removal of last females herd is effectively gone

Approximately forty locals, including representatives of the Ktunaxa Nation, gathered in Kimberley’s Platzl last Tuesday night to honour the mountain caribou after the last females from the local Purcell and Selkirk herds were moved to the Revelstoke-area maternal pen, effectively removing those herds from local mountains.

