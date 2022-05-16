Volunteer opportunities with Wildsight this summer

Kimberley Bulletin staff

Do you want to do a little volunteering this summer? Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has some opportunities that jut might be tailor-made for you.

1. Kimberley Garden Volunteers: If you love to garden or want to learn, there’s no better way than as a Kimberley Community Garden Volunteer. The role involves planting, watering, harvesting, and building garden infrastructure side-by-side with the team out in the fresh garden air.

2. Farmers’ Market Volunteers: Lend a hand at the Kimberley Farmers’ Market! Farmers’ Market Volunteers support with set up, take-down, and other market-related tasks like attendance surveys. The position also comes with the opportunity to mingle and shop! Volunteers are being sought for multiple Thursday evening shifts from June 16 to September 15.

3. Outreach Volunteers: Outreach Volunteers will represent Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook at our outreach tent at community events like the Kimberley Farmers’ Market and Cranbrook Farmers’ Market. It is a wonderful opportunity for volunteers who enjoy interacting with the public.

4. Clean and Green Repurposed Hotel Soap Project: This project diverts used hotel soap from unnecessarily going into landfills. Volunteers help wash the soap, dry it, cut it up, and repurpose it into beautiful body soaps, which are sold at summer markets. Reduce waste and raise funds for other projects!

You can sign up for any of these volunteer opportunities at wildsight.ca