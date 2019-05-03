Waking the Garden Up – Volunteer workbee at Kimberley Community Garden

It may not be quite warm enough to plant yet, but there is work to do to get the Community Garden ready. File courtesy Wildsight.

The Kimberley Community Garden (aka Open Gate Garden) on Rotary Drive has been snow free for nearly a month and is ready to welcome able hands this growing season.

And while it seems that the weather will never warm up, it will be planting time before you know it.

Join other gardeners on Thursday, May 9, between 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to help prepare the garden for planting, plan the beds and tidy the shed for the 2019 season. You are welcome to drop by or stay the whole time. This garden is free and open to anyone – thriving because of the work volunteers put in.