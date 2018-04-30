Walk With Your Doc, May 9

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World Health Organization’s international Move for Health Day and the Walk With Your Doc Event. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018 the Walk With Your Doc event will be held in Kimberley.

The event has been running across B.C. since 2010, and over 200 walks have been organized. This year, participants will meet in the Platzl at 12:15p.m., and start with a warmup facilitated by a local Physiotherapist.

Dr. Kate Buddo is the host for this year’s event, and many other Doctors will be participating including Dr. Ilona Hale, Dr. Ilana Coetzee, Dr. Ron Nash, Dr. David Clay, Dr. Shaun Van Zyl, Dr. Ryan Lunge, and Dr. Helena Buchar.

Dr. Buddo says that Kimberley Physicians will be participating to encourage healthy, active living and the importance of daily physical activity.

All ages and abilities are welcome, participation is free, and all participants will receive a free pedometer. For more information visit walkwithyourdoc.ca.