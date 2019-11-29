Wasa author releases third book

Author Nowell Berg is proud to announce the release of his third novel, Dog Squad (DSQ K-9).

Berg has written two other suspense novels, ‘Jet Girrl and Mr. Bizzaro’; and ‘Fall From Grace’.

“Everyday across North America and around the world, Police K-9 handlers and dogs patrol the front lines in the battle against crime,” Berg says in describing his new book. “The K-9 Unit not only tracks bad guys, but they locate missing children, guns, explosives, cadavers and a wide range of contraband. They search buildings, parks and the urban landscape to apprehend bad guys and save victims.”

Dog Squad covers the exploits of a K-9 Unit led by Sgt. Greg Williams (dog King), second in command, Cpl. Steve Albion (dog Maxx) along with Unit Constable’s Blake Drummond (dog Taz), Thomas Cooper (dog Abe), Rob Hunter (dog Dutch), Danielle Marshall (dog Jake) and rookie Eddy Jaurez (dog Ace).

Gunned down in a cowardly ambush by a street gang reject, the deaths of Greg and King unleashes the K-9 Unit’s rage, grief, pain, sorrow and shock.

Torn between justice and revenge; intimidated by the widow; pressured by the daughter; buffeted by internal police politics and personal histories; Steve and the K-9 Unit track the killer while struggling with the loss of a leader, mentor and friend.

The journey through a world they have never known leads to personal change, growth and healing.

Step by step the K-9 Unit tracks suspects, face tests of character, temptation and courage and search out leads only to find they are a dead-end. Finally, they pick up the scent leading to the killer.

Dog Squad, the ultimate showdown between bad guy and canine.

Dog Squad is available for Kindle book reader here.



