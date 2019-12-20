Food Bank Volunteers are pictured at Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank on Thursday, December 19, 2019. The volunteers spent the morning helping to unload groceries for the annual Christmas Hamper Program, which distributes food and toys to those in need at Christmas time. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

WATCH: Annual Christmas Hamper program underway in Kimberley

165 Christmas hampers will be distributed to the community this weekend

The annual Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank Christmas Hamper program is underway this week in Kimberley. Hampers were filled on Thursday, December 19, 2019, and will be distributed on the 20 and 21st.

The Hamper Program provides families in need with everything they require for Christmas, including meals and toys. This year there are 165 hampers, 153 of which are for families with children.

Hundreds of toys were donated to the Food Bank this year through the angel trees and a toy drive held by the Peewee Nitros and Bantam Dynamiters.

Many volunteers, including players from the Kimberley Dynamiters team and Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick, gathered at the Food Bank on Thursday to unload trucks filled with food for the hampers. Everything from fresh produce and fruit to coffee, bread, eggs, milk, Christmas dinner, and dessert were stacked and organized before being put into the hampers.

Heather Smith of the Food Bank says that the program wouldn’t be possible without the amazing volunteers and donations from the community. She adds that this year over 100 volunteers will have come through the Food Bank doors between the beginning of December and New Year’s.

Food Bank volunteers are pictured unloading groceries for the annual Christmas Hamper Program at the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.(Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file)

