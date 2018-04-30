WATCH: Bob McWhinnie Day 2018

McWhinnie day was held on Sunday, April 29 and despite the rainy weather, many were in attendance at the Kimberley Skate Park for a day of celebrating, community recreation, and sharing.

Ever year, McWhinnie day is held to honour Kimberley City Councillor and community member Bob McWhinnie who passed away in 2010 after a long battle with cancer. It was Bob McWhinnie’s enthusiasm and hard work that built the skate park for Kimberley’s youth.

This year, as always, there was live music, prizes, raffles, a bake sale, barbecue, and of course, local skaters and bikers showing off their skills.

Volunteers could be seen removing water from the skate park features to keep things safe, as it rained all day on Sunday.

One of the themes from this year’s event was skate park etiquette – sharing the facility so that every rider young and old had an opportunity to show off their skills.

The funds from each year’s McWhinnie day go towards park improvements. In the past funds have gone towards washroom facilities, a new pump track, dirt jumps for bikers, and a covered shelter and stage.

Event Organizer Alex Buterman says that one idea for future funds is a concrete path around the park, to create a perimeter. This will allow spectators to sit at the edge of the park, as opposed to on the features, while also keeping gravel out of the bowl which can become a real hazard for skateboarders.