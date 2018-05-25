WATCH: City of Kimberley Public Works Day

The City of Kimberley celebrated the 58th year of National Public Works Week with Public Works Day on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

There was an open house and barbecue at Kimberley’s Public Works Yard from 8:30a.m. to 3p.m.. The City also hosted their annual tour of the Mark Creek Watershed and the Mark Creek Dam.

The event is held to help increase public awareness of the contributions made by Public Works Professionals and to highlight their duties, practices, and goals.

Demonstrations included the front end loader, excavator, grader, boom truck & genie lift, vactor truck, water shop, pollution control centre, bylaw, automotive shop, zamboni, tractor, and field sweeper.

 

