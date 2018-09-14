Watch: Kimberley Fire Department open house

The annual fire prevention open house took place on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018.

The Kimberley Fire Department (KFD) held their annual Fire Prevention Open House on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018 from 6p.m. to 8p.m. at station No. 1.

Fire Chief Rick Prasad explained that the department has been at Kimberley schools all week to raise awareness of fire safety.

“We want to make sure they [kids] are aware of how they can keep their households safe and this is our way of bringing them in and making sure they stay engaged,” Prasad said at the open house. “We’ve got plenty of activities and some food for them, it’s lots of fun.”

Families had the opportunity to meet their localfire fighters, participate in various activities, and enjoy burgers and ice cream by donation. Proceeds from the barbecue went to Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

As the department explained in a Facebook post, extension cords, smoking, faulty electrical, excess cooking grease and portable heaters all share the potential to cause fire in a home.

The National Fire Protection Association’s theme, which the KFD is teaching to kids, is, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.”

Look around your home for hazards that could potentially cause fires. Listen for your smoke alarms as early detection of a fire is paramount in your ability to escape safely. When was the last time that you checked your smoke alarms to see if they are functioning correctly? Did you know that smoke alarms should be tested monthly, and replaced if they are more than 10 years old?

Learn two ways out of each room, practice leaving your home and make sure everyone is aware of where your meeting places are located. Once you are out, stay out. Never go back inside a burning building. Remember, fire van start anywhere at any time, be aware of your surroundings and always be sure to look, listen, and learn.

 

