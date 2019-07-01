Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file

WATCH: Kimberley Pride Fest

Hosted by the Kimberley Youth Action Network.

The Kimberley Youth Action Network hosted Kimberley’s first ever Pride Fest on Sunday, June 30, 2019 in celebration of Pride month, which took place during the entire month of June.

The event ran from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., and featured a best dressed contest, a best dressed dog contest, tie dye station, face painting, a vendor market and an open mic session.

A parade marched through the Platzl to kick things off before the contests were held by the gazebo. Many were in attendance in their brightest clothing to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Lori Joe from KYAN says that the students in KYAN hope Pride Fest will return every year.

Some of the proceeds from the event will be going towards OK2BME.ca, an organization that offers a set of support services for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or questioning (LGBTQ) kids and teens.


Most Read