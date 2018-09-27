Watch: Kimberley schools raise over $3300 for Terry Fox Foundation

The Kimberley schools’ annual Terry Fox Fundraiser has raised $3350. This funding comes from the individual school fundraiser, the Platzl businesses and their annual “Pie in the Face” event in the Platzl.

On Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, Kimberley schools completed their own Terry Fox Run before gathering in the Platzl for their “Pie in the Face” portion of the Fundraiser. Teachers, principals, school staff, local politicians, residents and fire personnel all donned goggles and were ‘pie’d’ in the face to continue to raise funds for the Terry Fox Foundation.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s been 38 years since Terry completed his Marathon of Hope,” said Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick at the event. “His dream, 38 years ago, was to get $1 for every citizen in Canada, which at that time was 24 million people. Congratulations to you [students], because you have raised at least $3, if not $4 for every student here in Kimberley.”

Selkirk Principal Clint Dolgopol after getting ‘pie’d’ at the Terry Fox Fundraiser.

Mayor Don McCormick after getting ‘pie’d’ during the Kimberley schools’ Terry Fox Fundraiser on Wednesday. (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).