WATCH: Kimberley’s annual Platzl light up

The annual kickoff to the holiday season in the heart of Kimberley.

Hundreds of Kimberley families gathered in the Platzl this past Saturday evening for the annual Platzl Light Up and arrival of Santa.

The Kimberley tradition always marks the start of the holiday season, combined with the annual shopping event the evening prior. Both nights, Platzl businesses are open late and offering all kinds of sales, prizes and activities for shoppers.

The Kimberley Community Choir kicked off Light Up, followed by the arrival of Santa and the holiday lights being turned on.

This year, the Chamber of Commerce did things a little differently. They held a contest for a Kimberley kid to turn on the lights and Alba Harris, who is five years old, was the winner. She had the help of Mayor Don McCormick, along with many other kids in the Platzl.

READ MORE: Sacred Heart Church-sponsored winter clothing drive a great success


