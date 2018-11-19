Watch: Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up

Kimberley’s annual Platzl Light Up and Countdown to Christmas took place this past weekend. It is a tradition in Kimberley to light up the platzl with Christmas lights, and have an early visit from Santa.

The Kimberley Choir performed a symphony of carols to welcome the special guest from the north pole, while local shops stayed open late to kick off the holiday shopping season.

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce hosted the event. They collected cash donations for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank to assist in purchasing food items for those in need this holiday season.



