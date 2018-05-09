WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World Health Organization’s international Move for Health Day and the Walk With Your Doc Event. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018 the Walk With Your Doc event took place in Kimberley and despite the rainy weather, many were in attendance.

The event has been running across B.C. since 2010, and hundreds of walks have been organized. This year, participants met in the Platzl at 12:15p.m. before heading out on the walk.

Dr. Kate Buddo was the host for this year’s event, and many other Doctors participated including Dr. Ilona Hale, Dr. Ilana Coetzee, Dr. Ron Nash, Dr. David Clay, Dr. Shaun Van Zyl, Dr. Ryan Lunge, and Dr. Helena Buchar.

Dr. Buddo says that Kimberley Physicians participated to encourage healthy, active living and the importance of daily physical activity.

 

Previous story
Kimberley Community Foundation supports sporting organizations

Just Posted

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE WARNING: Woman in racially charged viral video identified as Cranbrook resident

Paul Rodgers A video taken on April 21 at a Lethbridge Denny’s… Continue reading

East Kootenay snow pack rises to 150 per cent of normal

More precipitation, late start to melt lead to high snow packs throughout province

Real estate inventory remains low in Kimberley

This past winter the Bulletin reported on the less than robust real… Continue reading

REALM moves community inclusion movement forward

Cranbrook organization to present at Birmingham conference

Emergency Preparedness Week in Kimberley

Prepare yourself, family, and home in the event of an emergency.

WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World… Continue reading

Emergency text alert testing in B.C., Alberta today

Day 2 of emergency alert testing Wednesday: officials working to fix Monday failures

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Okanagan

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Did you get the B.C. emergency alert?

B.C. had first round of emergency alert testing on cellphones, radio and broadcast

B.C. cab driver has tip of finger bitten off by ‘irate’ passenger

The incident took place in the Comox Valley on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Guilty verdict for woman in animal-cruelty case after 82 animal seized

Two years probation and 100 hours of community service for Surrey woman Xin (Ivy) Zhou

Sex assault trial underway for former political candidate known for crazy video

Wyatt Scott of Mission accused of inappropriately touching a female employee

NHL Young Stars return to Okanagan without Calgary or Edmonton

Young Stars tournament returning to Penticton without Calgary and Edmonton.

Indigenous leaders pitch sustainability to Kinder Morgan shareholders

Shareholders passed a Union of BC Indian Chiefs proposal at meeting

Most Read