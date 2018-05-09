WATCH: Kimberley’s Walk With Your Doc

Every year, Doctors and patients across British Columbia participate in the World Health Organization’s international Move for Health Day and the Walk With Your Doc Event. On Wednesday, May 9, 2018 the Walk With Your Doc event took place in Kimberley and despite the rainy weather, many were in attendance.

The event has been running across B.C. since 2010, and hundreds of walks have been organized. This year, participants met in the Platzl at 12:15p.m. before heading out on the walk.

Dr. Kate Buddo was the host for this year’s event, and many other Doctors participated including Dr. Ilona Hale, Dr. Ilana Coetzee, Dr. Ron Nash, Dr. David Clay, Dr. Shaun Van Zyl, Dr. Ryan Lunge, and Dr. Helena Buchar.

Dr. Buddo says that Kimberley Physicians participated to encourage healthy, active living and the importance of daily physical activity.