WATCH: Selkirk Secondary’s Class of 2020 honoured with parade

COVID-19 has changed a lot of things. Everyone has been impacted by the pandemic in one way or another. For the graduating class of 2020, its effects are varying. Perhaps it changed their summer plans, or their plans for summer sports camps or what they’re going to do in the fall. One thing’s for sure is that it definitely changed how they celebrated the momentous occasion of their graduation itself.

Historically, graduation in Kimberley entails a parade through the Platzl, photo ops at the top the ski hill, big gatherings and lots of parties.

Obviously there was a gigantic coronavirus shaped wrench thrown in all of those spokes and plans couldn’t go forward the way many of these graduates had planned. However, what didn’t change is the fact that the occasion is still a huge deal, and the community rallied to demonstrate that.

On Friday, the graduating class of 2020, decked out in their suits and gowns, lined up along Rotary Drive, and instead of a walking parade, the people of Kimberley took to their cars to drive past them.

Horns were honked, bubbles blown, engines revved, sirens wailed.

Some cars were replete with balloons and images of a particular graduate. Music played and most people did multiple laps.

Ahead of them this weekend is still the modified ceremonies and, most likely, some socially distant celebrating.

So while they may not have got the grad they’d grown up to expect, perhaps the students of 2020 will remember their year in a special way — a singular experience, unlike any other graduation in recent memory, maybe ever.



