WATCH: Staff and guests enjoy powder day at Kimberley Alpine Resort

On Thursday, Feb. 26 guests and staff at Kimberley Alpine Resort enjoyed a fresh dusting of snow, setting up for a great weekend of alpine recreating.

WATCH:

Staff commented on how great a season it’s been so far, even despite all the challenges the resort has faced.

One guest, on her way into the lift line, said she’s at around 50 days of skiing so far this season and commended KAR staff for “handling everything that’s been thrown at them this year,” referring to the challenges imposed by the pandemic, and then dealing with a broken main chairlift.

Another told the Bulletin that she appreciated the efforts of staff at the base making sure guests stay socially distant and keep their noses covered with their masks, and doing so in a positive and friendly manner.

There are still about another five weekends left to ski this season at Kimberley Alpine Resort.



