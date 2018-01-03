WATCH: Top videos in Kimberley, 2017

Watch the following top viewed videos posted by the Bulletin throughout 2017. From the first annual Kootenay Body, Mind and Soul Expo to the Platzl Light Up, this year was filled with memorable moments that were well worth documenting.

WATCH: Kimberley golf club opens for the season

Kimberley Golf Club has been a staple in Kimberley’s golf scene for over 90 years. When they opened for the season in April, the Bulletin got a behind the scenes tour of the course, along with the chance to check out some of their new programming.

WATCH: Kootenay Body, Mind and Soul Expo

Sisters Tegan Bova and Emma Gourlie organized and created the event, with a goal of bringing together all of the Kootenay businesses and services that revolve around health, well being, and spirituality, and to inform locals of what is available to them.

WATCH: McWhinnie Day 2017

Bob McWhinnie day is traditionally held each April in Kimberley, to celebrate and remember the former councillor and all that he did for the City. McWhinnie was the driving force behind Kimberley’s skate park, which is why the community gathers there; to enjoy the park he helped build. In 2017, McWhinnie day was held on Sunday, May 14 from 10a.m. to 4p.m..

WATCH: City hosts tour of Mark Creek Dam alongside Public Works Day

Once a year, The City of Kimberley hosts a walking tour of Mark Creek dam alongside Public Works Day. The informative day is a great opportunity for residents to not only see what City professionals do, but also get the opportunity to view and learn about the Dam that our drinking water runs through.

WATCH: 2017 Mine Rescue Competition

Each year mine rescue teams from across British Columbia test their emergency response and rescue abilities in their surface or underground competitions.

WATCH: Sun shines on Wasa Triathlon

Hundreds of adults and youth participated in the Wasa Triathlon this past years, testing their swimming, running and biking skills in several different levels of competition.

WATCH: Josh Dueck visits Kimberley

Kimberley native and gold-medal paralympian, Josh Dueck visited Kimberley in June to speak to Selkirk and McKim students about his experience being seriously injured as a worker, the importance of safety on the job and how he realized his dreams despite his injury.

WATCH: Kimberley Medieval Festival

The Kimberley City Bakery held their third annual Medieval Fesitval at Coronation Park; a family-friendly event.

WATCH: The Cranbrook Pro Rodeo

The Bulletin got a seat at the 31st annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo and interviewed trick rider, Shelby Cummings after her performance.

WATCH: Kimberley schools celebrate Terry Fox day

In September of 2017, Selkirk Secondary and Marysville Elementary schools came together to participate in the Terry Fox run. Both of the schools put together fundraising initiatives and Selkirk’s included the goal of $1000, which they surpassed by more than $800. There were approximately 650 students and teachers in the Platzl to celebrate their fundraising victory.

WATCH: Kimberley Fire Department Open House

The annual event includes a barbecue and lots of informative, family-friendly activities.

WATCH: Remembrance Day in Kimberley

Remembrance Day was held at the new Kimberley Veteran Memorial Park this past year and hundreds were in attendance.

WATCH: Platzl Light Up

Every year in preparation for the Holidays, the City of Kimberley lights up the Platzl and Santa comes for a visit.

WATCH: Dynamiters help out at the Food Bank

Every year the Dynamiters, along with many other volunteers, head to the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank to help organize and unload groceries and toys for the Christmas Hamper Program.

The Kimberley Fire Department’s annual open house (Corey Bullock/Kimberley Bulletin file).