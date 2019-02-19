WATCH: Winter Flannel Fest 2019

The first ever ‘Flannel Fest’ took place this past weekend in Kimberley.

Kimberey’s first ever Winter Flannel Fest event was a huge success this past weekend. The community was celebrating winter throughout the Platzl on Friday and Saturday night with a DJ and dance party, snow sculpting competition, kid’s activities, bocce tournament and much more.

Event organizer Karen Rempel-Cetinski says she was glad to see the community come out for Flannel Fest.

“The community as a whole, thank you for coming out and embracing Flannel Fest, bringing your families out, it was wonderful to see the kids playing. Thank you to our sponsors and thank you to the community of Kimberley,” she said.

Co-organizer James Archibald agreed, saying that this year’s event has been one to remember.

“It’s been an unbelievable response from everybody – the whole city has embraced our festival. All the great hard work that we’ve done for everyone, I hope everyone is enjoying themselves,” said Archibald. “It’s finally a great excuse to wear your pajamas in public.”