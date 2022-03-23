Weekly candlelight vigils for Ukraine add borscht, perogies

The East Kootenay Ukraine Support Group is taking its weekly candlelight vigils in support of war-torn Ukraine up a notch, and will be serving borscht and perogies to those who attend.

The East Kootenay Support Group was formed four weeks ago, upon the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It holds weekly vigils in Rotary Park, and is also working to help bring the immediate family members and other refugees from the Ukraine to be reunited with their relatives in Cranbrook and the Kootenay region.

“Four weeks ago we decided to throw this together, built a Facebook page and reached out to the one Ukrainian lady I knew in the area,” said organizer Tamara Cartwright. “She said ‘I will come and bring others,’ and they did. That was the first week and it continues to grow, but more support is needed.

“We are also working in concert with other another committees that is hard at work as well trying to make other things happen. We just knew we had to get this moving and have cash for them in the next few weeks.”

Cartwright said that this week the group decided to kick it up a notch and have had volunteers offer to make borscht and perogies. Barb Smyth of Aunties Barb’s Bakery has kindly donated the space and equipment to get the project done.

“On Wednesday we cook soup — being made by the families that attend the vigil — and Saturday we again will be at the bakery making and freezing perogies,” Cartwright said.

The group is looking for some food and money donations at this time to help move the project forward.

The vigils in support of Ukraine take place every Sunday, from 6 pm to 8 pm at Rotary Park, to help make some much needed money that is needed now for the local families of Cranbrook to be able to re-unite with their families from the Ukraine.

“We will be serving hot borscht and a bun, hot tea, you will be able to purchase frozen perogies to take home,” Cartwright said. “This is a cookie jar donation event.”

All food safety and covid protocols being followed.