White Spot records B.C. Pirate Pak record day

Popular B.C.-Alberta event raises more than $116,000 to send kids and adults to Zajac Ranch

Avast mateys.

White Spot guests across B.C. and Alberta raised a record $116,090 for White Spot’s ninth consecutive Pirate Pak Day fundraiser Aug. 15.

For one special day each year both the young, and young-at-heart can purchase the iconic boat from Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Bounty raised this year will help send over 75 children and young adults to Zajac Ranch in Mission.

White Spot donated $2 from each Kids and Adult Pirate Pak sold to Zajac Ranch, a B.C. charity that gives campers with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities an unforgettable experience. Since the program’s inception, White Spot has raised a total of $780,776, providing hundreds of young mateys with a summer camp experience.

“Year after year, our staff and guests continue to amaze us,” said White Spot president Warren Erhart. “Our staff definitely embrace the spirit of the day, dressing in their best pirate regalia for a good cause. On behalf of everyone at White Spot, I would like to extend my most sincere thanks to all of our guests who came out to show their support.”

“White Spot continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs by supporting Zajac Ranch,” said Mel Zajac, founder of Zajac Ranch for Children. “We are so thankful to be partnered with White Spot for Pirate Pak Day; it’s the perfect way to celebrate childhood while supporting a worthy cause. On behalf of the entire Zajac Ranch team, I’d like to send a big, heart-felt thank-you to all the folks who stopped in at White Spot to enjoy this year’s Pirate Pak Day.”

White Spot will be sending kids to Zajac Ranch for “White Spot Week” from August 20 to 24, where campers can participate in a variety of activities such as horseback riding, kayaking, water sports and arts and crafts.


