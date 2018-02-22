Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight, as part of their Wild Ideas series, is partnering with OTG Power Solutions to educate Kimberley and Cranbrook on home-based solar power solutions.

On March 8 at 7pm., the Kimberley Wildsight branch will be at Grow Tea & Elixir Corner to discuss home-scale solar power.

“This won’t be the first place you’ve heard this: conversion to clean energy sources is a critical step in combatting climate change,” said Sonja Seher of Wildsight. “But is that so important to a province where most of the power generated comes from hydroelectric dams? In fact, BC is a net importer of electricity, and most of that imported power is produced at coal-fired power plants in neighbouring Alberta. Our electricity may not be as clean as you think.”

Seher explained that in Kimberley and Cranbrook, there are about 315 days of annual access to the sun, a trusted renewable resource.

“Better yet solar power technologies are becoming more affordable for the average homeowner,” said Seher.

At this Wild Ideas event, learn from Ebon Smylie of OTG Power Solutions about the systems that are available in the region, and how they can be integrated into your buildings or homes.

The event is free for all members of the public. There will be a food and drink special offered by Grow Tea and Elixir Corner: veggie burger and organic beer for $12. For more information contact Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook at kimcranwildsight.ca or 250.427.2535.