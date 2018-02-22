Wildsight File.

Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

Wildsight, as part of their Wild Ideas series, is partnering with OTG Power Solutions to educate Kimberley and Cranbrook on home-based solar power solutions.

On March 8 at 7pm., the Kimberley Wildsight branch will be at Grow Tea & Elixir Corner to discuss home-scale solar power.

“This won’t be the first place you’ve heard this: conversion to clean energy sources is a critical step in combatting climate change,” said Sonja Seher of Wildsight. “But is that so important to a province where most of the power generated comes from hydroelectric dams? In fact, BC is a net importer of electricity, and most of that imported power is produced at coal-fired power plants in neighbouring Alberta. Our electricity may not be as clean as you think.”

Seher explained that in Kimberley and Cranbrook, there are about 315 days of annual access to the sun, a trusted renewable resource.

“Better yet solar power technologies are becoming more affordable for the average homeowner,” said Seher.

At this Wild Ideas event, learn from Ebon Smylie of OTG Power Solutions about the systems that are available in the region, and how they can be integrated into your buildings or homes.

The event is free for all members of the public. There will be a food and drink special offered by Grow Tea and Elixir Corner: veggie burger and organic beer for $12. For more information contact Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook at kimcranwildsight.ca or 250.427.2535.

Previous story
Lottery will help save children’s lives

Just Posted

Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

It’s playoff hockey time

Josh Lockhart looks at the first round matchup; Kimberley vs Fernie

Highlights from the RDEK monthly board meeting

Letter to be Sent to Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure In light… Continue reading

Stetski makes progress on bringing Fisheries office back to Kootenays

Nelson – Since being elected in 2015 Kootenay-Columbia Member of Parliament Wayne… Continue reading

Critical Condition: ‘People are dying from treatable medical conditions’

Problems with ambulance service policies are systemic and province-wide, advocacy group leader says.

Kimberley residents take icy road conditions into their own hands

Kimberley residents took icy road conditions into their own hands yesterday evening,… Continue reading

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

WATCH: Vancouver Island family builds eight-foot igloo in their yard

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Crowns asks for more time in case of Victoria man charged with double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Women’s ice hockey team loses first Olympic game in 20 years

Team Canada added two silvers and a bronze to their total

Canadian support split on Trans Mountain pipeline debate: Poll

Angus Reid poll surveying Canadians on pipeline stance finds no clear winner

Most Read

  • Wild Ideas: Home-scale Solar Power

    Wildsight hosting event on home-scale solar power

  • The Way it Was

    Courtesy of the Kimberley Heritage Museum archives February 26, 1959 $200,000 Fernie…