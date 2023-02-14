3 Crow Farms. Facebook file

Wild Ideas returns with conversation with urban farmer

Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley at 6 p.m Tuesday, February 21.

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is pleased to announce the return of Wild Ideas, casual presentation-style events that offer an opportunity to connect with people in the community who are working for the environment.

On Tuesday, February 21 there is an opportunity to hear a presentation and have a group conversation with Christian Kimber of 3 Crows Farm, an urban farming venture owned by Christian and his family.

They grow garden fresh food in their yard and 5 other gardens within cycling distance of their house in the southwest corner of Cranbrook.

You can hear their story at Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley at 6 p.m Tuesday, February 21.


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
3 Crow Farms. Facebook file
