WildSafeBC seeks entrants for annual photography contest

WildSafeBc has just announced the start of their sixth-annual BC Goes Wild campaign, which, over the month of September, celebrates the diverse multitude of wildlife in British Columbia.

“September is historically a month where human-bear conflicts are at their highest,” said community coordinator Danica Roussy. “BC Goes Wild coincides with this month to bring awareness to these issues while also promoting ways we can live, work, play, and grow in wildlife country.

“As Covid cases begin to spike again in this area, there is at least one thing we can do safely – get outside and enjoy nature!”

As always, the campaign is accompanied by the annual BC Goes Wild Photo Contest. Sign up at the following link for a chance to win $100 and a WildSafeBC hat: https://wildsafebc.com/get-involved/2021-photo-contest/

The winner will be decided by a panel of judges, who base their decision on things like composition, overall impact and technical quality.

Photos must be submitted by completing the form at this link, https://wildsafebc.com/get-involved/2021-photo-contest/ before Sept. 30, 2021 and the prize will be awarded by Dec. 31, 2021.

All participants must be 19 years of age or have permission from their legal guardian. Photos must be taken between Jan. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2021. Photos submitted should be high resolution with minimal alterations and no watermarks.

Each entrant may submit up to 10 photos.

Make sure to familiarize yourself with WildSafeBC’s code of conduct for photographers. For example, never contribute to human habitation or interfere with an animal’s natural behaviour in order to get your shot, and never use bait to attract an animal for a shot. Also never approach dangerous wildlife like bears, cougars or wolves.

Be respectful of other people’s property. Don’t stop on highways or roads where speeds are higher than 60 km/h.



