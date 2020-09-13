Join Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook for apple picking events this fall. Wildsight photo

Wildsight Apple Picking events

Help manage animal attractants

In order to help reduce animal attractants such as fruit, Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is hosting a number of community Apple Capture Pick and Press events.

At these events, the first of which was held on September 5, 2020, community members, including kids, gather to pick fruit trees in Kimberley

The next picking day is Saturday, September 19 with another on Saturday, October 3. Beginning at 10 a.m. meet at the Kimberley Community Garden to receive maps to guide you to where you will be picking. From 10:30 to 2:30, pick those apples. Head back to the Community Garden at 2:30 p.m. to drop your apples off.

On Sunday, October 4, it’s pressing day. Meet at the Community Garden on Rotary Drive beginning at 10 a.m. to press the apples to make juice or apple sauce.

You can register online at https://wildsight.ca/events/kimberley-apple-pick-and-press-2020/

There will also be picking events in Cranbrook on Saturday, September 26, with the pressing event on September 27. Meet at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden, 10 a.m. on Saturday and same time on Sunday.

All those taking part are asked to abide by the following COVID-19 protocols:

• Stay home if you or your children have symptoms of COVID-19 in the last 10 days. Symptoms include fever, chills, new or worsening cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, and new muscle aches or headache.

• Stay home if you have been directed by Public Health to self-isolate.

• Stay home if you have arrived from outside of Canada or you have had contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

• Maintain 2m distance yourself and other participants (outside your family)


