Wildsight Earth Week events

Canada celebrates Earth Week from April 18 to 22, 2018, and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook have some events lined up for you to enjoy and participate in.

The group held its AGM on Tuesday this week, with guest speaker Ingrid Liepa. At the AGM, ten years of the Go Wild program was celebrated.

On Thursday, April 19, Wildsight will be at Soulfood in Cranbrook for Wild Ideas: Life Without Plastic.

The event will be led by Nadine Rake, author of the Zero Journey Blog.

For the last five years, Nadine has been on the path to reducing her waste to zero, specifically plastic. On her blog she has written about the frustrations, challenges and successes she’s experienced: from becoming a master composter to making sustainable choices as a new mother. Learn from Nadine how you and your household can help drive our appetite for plastic to zero!

Wild Ideas: Life Without Plastic will take place at Soulfood in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 19th at 7 pm. Admission is free, with meal and drink specials available.

And on Sunday, April 22, celebrate Earth Day with a Pedal Powered Park and Trail cleanup. Join the Friends of the Kimberley Bike Park at either the Kimberley Skate and Mountain Bike Park, Mark Creek Trail or the Marysville Eco Park for a spring cleanup.

Volunteers and their bicycles are invited to take part in any or every step of the journey, from the Kimberley Skate & Mountain Bike Skills Park, down the Mark Creek Trail to Wildsight’s Marysville Eco Park.

1 p.m., Kimberley Skate & MTB Skills Park 2 p.m., Mark Creek Trail (Marsden Street to Marysville) 3 p.m., Marysville Eco Park

Refreshments, tools and a support vehicle will be provided by hosts. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, water and their favourite mode of pedal-powered transportation. All ages welcome.