Wildsight Earth Week events

Canada celebrates Earth Week from April 18 to 22, 2018, and Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook have some events lined up for you to enjoy and participate in.

The group held its AGM on Tuesday this week, with guest speaker Ingrid Liepa. At the AGM, ten years of the Go Wild program was celebrated.

On Thursday, April 19, Wildsight will be at Soulfood in Cranbrook for Wild Ideas: Life Without Plastic.

The event will be led by Nadine Rake, author of the Zero Journey Blog.

For the last five years, Nadine has been on the path to reducing her waste to zero, specifically plastic. On her blog she has written about the frustrations, challenges and successes she’s experienced: from becoming a master composter to making sustainable choices as a new mother. Learn from Nadine how you and your household can help drive our appetite for plastic to zero!

Wild Ideas: Life Without Plastic will take place at Soulfood in Cranbrook on Thursday, April 19th at 7 pm. Admission is free, with meal and drink specials available.

And on Sunday, April 22, celebrate Earth Day with a Pedal Powered Park and Trail cleanup. Join the Friends of the Kimberley Bike Park at either the Kimberley Skate and Mountain Bike Park, Mark Creek Trail or the Marysville Eco Park for a spring cleanup.

Volunteers and their bicycles are invited to take part in any or every step of the journey, from the Kimberley Skate & Mountain Bike Skills Park, down the Mark Creek Trail to Wildsight’s Marysville Eco Park.

1 p.m., Kimberley Skate & MTB Skills Park 2 p.m., Mark Creek Trail (Marsden Street to Marysville) 3 p.m., Marysville Eco Park

Refreshments, tools and a support vehicle will be provided by hosts. Volunteers are asked to bring gloves, water and their favourite mode of pedal-powered transportation. All ages welcome.

Previous story
Presenting a Quilt of Valour

Just Posted

Tie Lake man fined for killing wildlife

Man sentenced to $14,000 fine, five-year hunting and firearms bans.

Wildsight Earth Week events

Canada celebrates Earth Week from April 18 to 22, 2018, and Wildsight… Continue reading

Ground broken on $4 million train car preservation project

Cranbrook History Centre’s heritage train cars will no longer be at the mercy of mother nature

Only three caribou left in South Selkirk herd

Wildsight is calling for immediate action on habitat protection.

Dynamiter’s season ends with bronze at Cyclone Taylor

JOSH LOCKHART After losing to the Campbell River Storm at the Cyclone… Continue reading

News recap: Kimberley

A quick recap of the top news stories this week.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau capping French visit with National Assembly speech, then heads to U.K.

More than 3,000 attend Humboldt Broncos hockey player funeral

Humboldt Broncos hockey player Evan Thomas remembered in Saskatoon

Saskatchewan farmer acquitted in death of Indigenous man guilty of gun charge

Gerald Stanley pleaded guilty to charges that involved six rifles and shotgun

B.C. road crews brace for winter storm

Southern Interior mountain passes to see upwards of 30 cm of snow overnight

Canada, France come together on climate-change fight

Canada, France promise to double down on climate-change fight amid U.S. inaction

Weather cancels Jays game despite being in dome

Kansas City sportswriter chalks game cancellation up to karma for the Toronto Blue Jays

B.C. couple awarded $300,000 after fireplace leaked carbon monoxide

Two Vancouver seniors experienced brain damage after gas leak

Most Read

  • Wildsight Earth Week events

    Canada celebrates Earth Week from April 18 to 22, 2018, and Wildsight…