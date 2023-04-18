Wildsight has opportunities for volunteer gardeners in Kimberley

Wildsight is looking for a few gardeners with extra space this year. Wildsight photo

Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is looking for volunteers who want get their hands dirty. In the garden, that is.

One of Wildsight’s major focuses for the past few years has been working toward food security in Kimberley. And that means growing crops locally. They are looking for volunteers who’d like to learn more about gardening and give back to the community. You can contact Wildsight’s gardening expert Chad Kile at chad@wildsight.ca to find out how you can help.

There are several gardening opportunities around town. First of all there’s the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive. It was developed in 2014. Tools are available in the open shed, as well as a gazebo, composting units and repurposed freezer beds.

There are no allotted plots, anyone is free to use the space. Wildsight asks that you sign the logbook in the shed as this helps efforts to secure funding.

There is also a Backyard Farmers Project, which is operated in partnership with the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery team.

The Backyard Farmers Project wants to demonstrate just how much produce we can grow in our own backyards.

Wildsight will select three to five volunteer backyard farmers, both experienced and novice, to install an additional raised bed and donate the surplus to the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot. You will be provided with advice on how to purchase, plan and design the new raised bed and what to grow. You will also received advice on how to optimized food production.



