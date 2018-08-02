Wildsight hosting weed pulls at Open Garden and Marysville Eco Park

While many Kimberley residents have headed to the lake during the dog days of August, Wildsight is still planning a few events this month.

First up is a Kimberley Open Gate Garden Work Bee, scheduled for Tuesday, August 7 between 6 and 8 p.m. The garden is situated behind the Kimberley Aquatic Centre on Rotary Drive.

Come out to weed, maintain the garden and harvest what’s is ready to tae home.

Later in August, on the 22nd, the Weed Warriors from East Kootenay Invasive Species Council invite you to a Bring a Weed: Pull and Tell at the Marysville Eco Park. EKISC members will take a look at any weed you bring along and discuss how to manage invasive weeds. They will also walk the Eco Park, which has its own invasive weed issues, and pull up any they find.

Snacks will be provided. Please bring gloves.

According to Wildsight, invasive plant species continue to move into the region at an alarming rate. Without the action of residents, there are not enough resources to battle the threat. Heightened public knowledge about identification and management of invasive species can lead to more effective removal of invasive plants and restoration of native plant communities.