Wildsight hosts weed pull and tell at Marysville Eco Park

Wildsight Kimberley and Cranbrook hosts a number of events through the summer where residents can lend a hand on community projects and learn about our environment.. Having just held a Companion Planting Workshop at the Kimberley Open Gate Garden this week, the next event planned is a Bring a Weed: Pull & Tell at the Marysville Eco Park next Tuesday, July 9.

Wild sight representatives will be joined by members of the East Kootenay Invasive Species Council starting at 7 p.m.

You are invited to bring samples of weeds that may be plaguing your property, for some advice on how to manage them. There will also be a weed pull in the park, so bring your work gloves. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Invasive plant species continue to move into our region at an alarming rate, according to Wildsight. Without the action of residents, there are not enough resources to battle the threat. Heightened public knowledge about identification and management of invasive species can lead to more effective removal of invasive plants and restoration of native plant communities.