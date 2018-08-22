Wildsight introduces wise waste station at Kimberley Farmers’ Market

The WWS aims to help minimize garbage created from the weekly markets.

Wildsight will be hosting the fifth annual Harvest Party on September 23 at the Open Gate Garden. The event features the famous zucchini races and a community potluck. (Wildsight file).

The Kimberley Farmers’ Market has put together a Wise Waste Station (WWS) to help minimize the amount of waste generated by the market.

This is the first year that the market has done so, sending compost to the Open Gate Garden, and sorting and washing recyclables before they are directed to the yellow bins.

“Our goal with the WWS is to make our market completely waste-free,” said Wildsight in a press release. “With the help of our dedicated volunteers and our vendors, who are taking a great leap towards offering waste-free products, the transition has been an enormous success.”

That being said, they are asking the public for help to take it to the next level.

Bring re-usable bags, cups, coffee mugs, straws and food containers with you to the market so you can reduce the amount of single-use items going to the landfill.

Wildsight says the biggest culprits creating waste right now are 1 oz. sample cups, disposable coffee cups, straws and soiled food containers.

In 2019, Wildsight aims to have a dedicated booth for the wise waste station, ran by market volunteers, with washing and sorting done on site.

“We also hope to sell reusable items at the Wildsight booth to better support our customers and help them remember to bring these items back each week,” said the release.

If you’re interested in volunteering for the program, contact kimcran@wildsight.ca.

Another way that you can help reduce your carbon footprint is by utilizing Wildsight’s Open Gate Garden.

Located on Rotary Dr. behind the aquatic centre, the Open Gate Garden is always open to any one at any time.

The shed is full of handy tools and there is a sign-in booklet where you can outline what you’ve accomplished during your visit. There is also a whiteboard inside the door, indicating ongoing projects, one-time tasks and what is ready to harvest.

The garden has been busy this summer with lasagna gardening, herb drying, biodiversity and compost demonstrations, and a weed and feed event.

“The success of the garden is rooted in our volunteers so we would like to give a big shout out to those who took the time to come out…you make the garden a success,” said Wildsight.

The fifth annual Harvest Party is taking place on Sunday, September 23 starting at 2p.m.

As with previous years, there will be a variety of activities including zucchini races and a community harvest potluck. This year’s event will also act as the judging ground for the Spud Bucket Showdown fundraiser in support of the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank.