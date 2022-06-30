Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday

Wildsight is inviting community members to join them, along with the East Kootenay Invasive Species council for a weed pull at the Marysville Eco Park on Friday, July 8 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

the plan is to pull weeds and enjoy a barbecue and social time.

Tools, extra gloves and the barbecue will be provided.

You bring your friends and family, proper clothing for the weather and your own gloves if you can.

Wildsight says invasive plants continue to move into our area at an alarming rate.

Without the action of residents, there are not enough resources to battle the threat. Heightened public knowledge about identification and management of invasive species can lead to more effective removal of invasive plants and restoration of native plant communities.

READ: The Weed Warrior: Knapweed and blueweed don’t need no herbicide

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter