Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday, July 8, 2022. Bulletin file

Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday, July 8, 2022. Bulletin file

Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday

Wildsight is inviting community members to join them, along with the East Kootenay Invasive Species council for a weed pull at the Marysville Eco Park on Friday, July 8 from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

the plan is to pull weeds and enjoy a barbecue and social time.

Tools, extra gloves and the barbecue will be provided.

You bring your friends and family, proper clothing for the weather and your own gloves if you can.

Wildsight says invasive plants continue to move into our area at an alarming rate.

Without the action of residents, there are not enough resources to battle the threat. Heightened public knowledge about identification and management of invasive species can lead to more effective removal of invasive plants and restoration of native plant communities.

READ: The Weed Warrior: Knapweed and blueweed don’t need no herbicide

a


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Kimberley volunteer Jim Webster chosen as Grand Marshal of JulyFest parade

Just Posted

Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday, July 8, 2022. Bulletin file
Wildsight is hosting a weed pull and barbecue at the Eco Park in Marysville next Friday

Pictured is the Valour Mural on the Wall of Honour at Cranbrook Rotary Park, where an information plaque has recently gone missing from. (Barry Coulter/Cranbrook Townsman file)
Commemorative plaques stolen from Cranbrook’s Rotary Park

The Kimberley Gymnastics Club before it was destroyed by fire last December. Bulletin file
RDEK provides $50,000 to help Kimberley Gymnastics Club with rebuild of facility

The current downtown fire hall is too small to house the city’s ladder truck. Bulletin file
City pulls plug on grant application for new fire truck bays