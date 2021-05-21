Wildsight Kimberley Backyard Farmers pilot project

Wildsight is looking for a few gardeners with extra space this year. Wildsight photo

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook has set a goal to address food security in Kimberley with a Backyard Farmers Pilot Project.

The goal is to provide more fresh, nutrient-dense produce to local residents at no cost.

Having partnered with the Kimberley Food Recovery team, the plan is to increase the capacity for food distribution in our community.

Starting June 1, the partners will be connecting with three to five local gardeners, from novice to expert, who would like to help grow a little bit of extra food this year for the Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program. The project will rely on the urban farming expertise of Wildsight’s Sustainability Coordinator, Chad Kile, and a team of dedicated volunteers to plan and build a raised bed and grow greens in each yard; water and maintain the bed; and help deliver the harvest for the food recovery program.

If you have a little bit of extra space to grow some greens this year, and if you’d love some free advice from an experienced urban farmer, please send an expression of interest to become a Backyard Farmer. Deadline is June 1st. Email kimcrangarden@wildsight.ca.

If you would like to volunteer to help out over the growing season, visit the Volunteer with Us page at wildisght.ca and join the Local Food Committee.

Also at wildsight.ca you will find a new Food Sustainability-Local Food Network page that is designed to connect growers and producers from in and around the Kimberley area. On this page, we will offer links to free gardening resources, share a local grower’s “How To” video series, and design a local food live map. On this map, both growers and producers can choose to have their address pinned, with contact information to enable community members to network on ideas, troubleshoot food growing challenges, and increase both awareness and sales of locally grown/produced farmers.

If the pilot year is successful, the is hope to increase the number of Backyard Farmers in 2022 to at least 10 and produce at least 250 lbs of fresh produce for donation. The ultimate hope would be to grow exponentially each year.

