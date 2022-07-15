Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook offering classes on growing produce in the East Kootenay

Our climate can be challenging for growing, join the operators of Apple Quill Farm in Wycliffe for tips

Pictured is Marie-Eve Fradette, owner and operator of Apple Quill, standing inside their greenhouse. (Ethan Sarfeld file)

Wildsight Kimberley Cranbrook is offering an opportunity to learn about growing food in the East Kootenay region, an area that offers unique challenges to gardeners, including cool night time temperatures, high elevations and a short growing season.

A five-part series of classes is being offered beginning July 23, 2002.

Classes will take place at Apple Quill Farm in Wycliffe from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on select Saturdays from July 23 to September 10. Each $75 class will instruct up to 12 participants on:

• July 23: Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries and Gooseberries- learn how variety choices, planting locations, and pruning methods are some of the ways to ensure baskets of berries every year.

• July 30: Tomatoes in the Kootenays – learn all about growing tomatoes in the Kootenays — outside, in protected environments, or a blend both. Apple Quill shares modern solutions built on traditional methods. They are happy to share their ways to help you successfully grow your own tomatoes in this challenging area.

• August 13: Winter Growing – Despite the snow, Apple Quill are able to grow a variety of greens in protected environments. Learn all about winter growing and why overwintered greens are sweeter!

• August 27: Drip Irrigation – Discover simple ways to make your irrigation more efficient, effective, and convenient. In the Kootenay’s dry climate and with limited water supply, Apple Quill found that plants thrive on a regularly watered and well-designed drip system. This workshop will teach solutions that small-scale and home-growers can use.

• September 10: Season Extension – Sunny days and early frosts are a part of growing in the Kootenays. Despite these limitations, there are ways for any grower to get around the cold.

Workshops can be taken individually or as a series.

Apple Quill Farm is run by Marie-Eve Fradette, Michael Albert and their two daughters Adelie and Elianna. They use the 15-acre plot to grow local produce and raise livestock.

“When we purchased the property, we never bought it with the intention of farming. We started growing for the love of food and for our health” Marie-Eve told the Cranbrook Townsman last year.“Then we started sharing with friends and we fell in love with the process. It sort-of snowballed from there.”

Their products—which include whole frozen chickens and ducks, eggs, berries, heirloom tomatoes, and greens—are available at local Farmers’ Markets including the Kimberley Farmers’ Market. They have also been featured in a documentary film called ‘New Roots’ by Kimberley filmmaker Mark Locki.

Having learned so much over the pat years about growing in the Kootenay the family is eager to share their knowledge and techniques.

“We have implemented multiple systems over the years that are realistic on small scale or larger scale and that is also good knowledge to share,” Marie-Eve said.

Wildsight thanks the Kootenay Livestock Association, Kootenay and Boundary Farm Advisors, Canadian Agricultural Partnership, Regen BC, Province of British Columbia, and Government of Canada for making these classes a reality.

READ: Wildsight Kimberley Backyard Farmers pilot project

READ: Wildsight’s Beyond Recycling Program teaches Kimberley students about managing food waste

a



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter