Wildsight offering fruit tree pruning clinic in Kimberley

Do you have fruit trees in your yard? Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook is offering two workshops on fruit tree care and pruning on Saturday April 29, one in Kimberley and one in Cranbrook.

Keeping your trees pruned leads to increased yield, ease of harvest and better tree health, according to Wildsight.

The upcoming workshops will be led by Dave Couse, a Kimberley resident and former arborist. He will demonstrate the basics of pruning in a two hour workshop.

Participants can expect to learn the basics of tree anatomy, the ground rules for stress-free pruning during dormancy, techniques for taming unruly mature trees, and ongoing pruning for tree maintenance.

After some instruction, there will be an opportunity to try pruning yourself, so bring some tools if you have them.

The Kimberley clinic will be offered at 500 Giegerich Road in Kimberley on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The Cranbrook clinic is already sold out. Limited space is available in Kimberley. Sign up at wildsight.ca

