Wildsight partnering Community Garden with Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot

The Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive, behind the Aquatic Centre, was developed by Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook in 2014. The concept is based on sharing knowledge, ideas, tasks and food. there are no allotted plots and anyone is free to use the space. You will find all the necessary tools in the open shed.

Plans are already underway for the community garden next growing season, and they include biweekly worships, that will follow the growing season. They will begin with how to start plants indoors in the early spring, to water conservation and irrigation in the summer, to seed saving, harvest storage and overwintering crops in the fall.

The Community Garden has also teamed up with Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Depot in an effort turn all gardeners into small-scale, backyard farmers.The idea is to grow as much local food as possible in backyard gardens, and distribute portion of the harvest back to the community.

