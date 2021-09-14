Wildsight presents garden workshops, harvest party

In keeping with their work on local food sustainability, Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook has been offering gardening workshops all spring and summer. These workshops help gardeners learn sustainable growing techniques.

There are two more workshops before the season ends. The first is Seed Saving on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. From 6 to 7 p.m .at the Kimberley Community Garden you will learn how to save the seeds that perform the best in Kimberley’s unique climate and soil. The workshop will cover the whole process for the selection, collection, cleaning, storage and archiving of your seeds. Register here.

The final workshop on September 29 will deal with winterizing your grade and overwinter planting. Learn how to prepare and cover your soil, add organic matter and more at the end of the season. And discover a number of vegetable varieties that you can plant in the fall for an early spring harvest. Same time, same place as the seed workshop.

And one more event to keep in mind, the Eighth Annual Harvest Party at the Kimberley Community Garden on September 26. From 1 to 3 p.m. spend an afternoon in the garden and take home some of the harvest. Many events are planned including a presentation by Danica Roussy of Wildlife BC. There will be crafts, games, live apple juice pressing, and the final awards for the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank spud bucket showdown.

The event is free but please register at wildsight.ca

READ: Wildsight Kimberley Backyard Farmers pilot project



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter