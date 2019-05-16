Wildsight presents: Invisible rivers beneath our feet with Dr. Ric Hauer

Wild sight Kimberley Cranbrook invites the public to a special presentation, a talk with Dr. Ric Hauer, entitled ‘Invisible rivers beneath our feet: Gravel-bed rivers, the Elk River and coal mining” on Wednesday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at the College of the Rockies Lecture Theatre. This is a free presentation.

In the Kootenays, rivers don’t just flow in their visible channels, but also flow underground across the valley floor, supporting an extraordinary diversity of life, from grizzly bears, birds, wolves and fish.

Learn about gravel bed rivers, how there’s so much more to our rivers running below the surface and why our rivers are more important that we ever thought. Dr. Hauer will also speak about his research on water pollution from the Elk Valley coal mines, including on the effects of water pollution on macroinvertebrates, those crucial bugs that feed so many of the fish we love.

“To be effective, conservation efforts in mountain landscapes need a paradigm shift that has gravel-bed rivers and their floodplains as the central focus,” says Dr. Hauer.

Dr. Hauer’s research doesn’t just make visible the invisible rivers that run underneath our valleys, but also shows us that we cannot protect our wildlife, our landscapes or our rivers without seeing the interconnections between them. Simply put, gravel bed rivers are at the very centre of our ecosystems. If our rivers are harmed, we’ll see the effects across the landscape.

Dr. Hauer is the leading expert on the special river ecosystems of our area and has dedicated his career to studying gravel bed rivers in mountain ecosystems, publishing more than 100 research articles. For over 40 years, his research has focused on the transboundary watersheds of the Flathead and the Elk/Kootenay region, including rivers, floodplains, wetlands and their connections to our ecosystems. Dr. Hauer literally wrote the book on stream ecology, as his textbook Methods in Stream Ecology is the most widely used in the field.

Previous story
Divas donate to Mark Creek Lions

Just Posted

Stetski presents petition to save Air Canada flights from Cranbrook to Caglary

Kootenay-Columbia MP Wayne Stetski presented a petition in the House of Commons… Continue reading

City of Kimberley, Fire Department to practice large-scale emergency exercise

The simulated emergency will take close Jim Ogilvie Way for much of the day on Thursday, May 23.

Kimberley Chamber hosts AGM, welcomes new Board Members

The Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce held their Annual General Meeting… Continue reading

An Everest fundraiser

Man set to climb elevation of Mt. Everest in one day to raise school lunch funds

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Budget consultation committee coming to Kimberley

Every year the provincial government’s Select Standing Committee on Finance and Government… Continue reading

Wildsight presents: Invisible rivers beneath our feet with Dr. Ric Hauer

Wild sight Kimberley Cranbrook invites the public to a special presentation, a… Continue reading

B.C. arcade lands one of the ‘rarest games in the world’

More than 20 vintage games featured at Quazar’s Arcade

Canada ‘disappointed’ Philippines recalling ambassador, consuls over trash

Duterte threatened last month to forcibly ship the containers of garbage back to Canada

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

British Columbia man has a right to trial in French, Supreme Court says

Joseph Roy Eric Bessette, who was charged in September 2014 with driving while prohibited

Bill to bank oil tankers on B.C.’s coast defeated in Senate, but not dead yet

The committee’s five Conservative senators voted against it

Citizen-science initiative needs volunteers to count B.C. bats

Volunteer assistance is needed to count bats at local roost sites around B.C.

Most Read