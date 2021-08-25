Wildsight to host apple picking and pressing events in Kimberley and Cranbrook

The Wildsight Kimberley/Cranbrook apple capture program is back just as fruit begins to ripen on the trees. The program helps you get your trees picked and allows you to share the fruit with others.

The concept is to turn fruit into a local food source rather than a wildlife attractant. Fruit left on the tree, or fruit allowed to fall to the ground attracts deer and bears.

Wildsight lends out fruit picking, juicing, preserving and tree pruning equipment, hosts a tree sharing board, and organizes community picking and juicing pressing events.

Last year, Wildsight reports that over 3,000 pounds of apples were picked by volunteers.

Several picking and pressing events are coming up in the next weeks.

There will be a Kimberley apple pick on Saturday, August 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; a Cranbrook apple pick on September 11 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a Cranbrook pressing on September 12.

Another Kimberley pick is planned for September 18, again from 11 to 2, and a Kimberley pressing on September 18. One more Kimberley apple pick is scheduled for September 25.

All Kimberley dates meet at the Kimberley Community Garden on Rotary Drive (just south of the Kimberley Aquatic Centre). All Cranbrook dates meet at the Cranbrook Public Produce Garden at 710 18 Ave N.

For picking bring your gloves, hats snacks and water bottles, and something warm if it’s a cool day. And if you can bring along a truck and a ladder, even better.

For pressing don’t forget to bring some containers to bring juice home with you.

For full information on all the apple capture programs offered, click here.

