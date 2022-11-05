Wildsight to host outdoor winter market in December

There is plenty of room in the downtown station parking lot to host the winter market. Carolyn Grant file

There is no doubt that Wildsight’s summer farmer’s market in Kimberley is popular, among both locals and tourists.

Last week, Wildsight announced they would be hosting their first Winter Market on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, 2022. The Saturday market will run from 4 to 8 p.m. and the Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

The market will be a European-inspired outdoor market and will be held at the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway downtown station.

Parking is available a short walk away at the KimberleyVisitor Centre and washrooms will be available at the Visitor Centre as well.

Wildsight encourages you to walk or carpool to the market to help the environment, and to reduce traffic congestion.

The market will present similar offerings as the summer market; fresh food from local farmers and producers, crafts from local artisans, and treats.

If you are interested in being a vendor, you can sign up here.

In order to strengthen and support local food production, vendors offering produce and value-added food products will be given first priority at the market. The remaining stalls will be allocated to vendors of crafts, art, health and beauty products, etc.



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

