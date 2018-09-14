Wildsight’s Fifth Annual Harvest Party will take place at 2p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2018. (Dean Chatterson file).

Wildsight’s 5th annual Harvest Party

Community potluck, zucchini races, fresh apple juice and more on Sept. 23 at the Open Gate Garden.

Wildsight’s fifth annual Harvest Party is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 at the Kimberley Open Gate Garden on Rotary Drive.

The Open Gate Garden has been busy all summer, with Wildsight staff and volunteers having spent many hours producing a community accessible food crop. Gardens are presenting their fruitful bounty with the arrival of fall, and will be enjoyed in a potluck at the Harvest Party.

Andrea Chapman, Wildsight Branch Manager for Kimberley/Cranbrook says, “after all that hard work, now it’s time to party.”

The Harvest Party will start at 2p.m., with many returning activities and new additions. The free event is a chance to partake in a community potluck, taste delicious apple juice crafted during the 2018 pick and press events and race zucchinis grown in town. There will be live acoustic music and potato sack races as well.

In addition, the Kimberley Helping Hands Food Bank will be on hand to wrap up their Spud Bucket Showdown by weighing the buckets and unveiling the heftiest bucket of them all.

“The Harvest Party always boasts a great all ages turnout where family friendly activities and smiling faces abound,” said Chapman. “Everyone is welcome.”

Wildsight asks that those who attend bring one potluck item to share, their fastest zucchini, and friends and family to celebrate the closing of the 2018 growing season.

For those who wish to attend or for more information, contact Chapman at kimcran@wildsight.ca or 250.427.2535.

The Way it Was
New coat of paint on historic schoolhouse

